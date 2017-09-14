Oil Gains on Falling Stocks, Higher Demand Forecast

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices continued to climb, building on solid gains made Wednesday on shrinking global inventories and a bullish forecast for demand.

EQT Says It Is Exploring Options Amid Pressure to Split

EQT said it would explore its options as pressure builds from activist shareholders to split up the energy company, which plans to acquire rival Rice Energy for $6.7 billion.

Puerto Rico Utility Creditors Thwarted on Receivership Push

The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's public power monopoly blocked creditors from installing a receiver to stop what they say is mismanagement of one of the largest U.S. utilities.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The New Texas Gold Rush: Buying Sand

There is a new land grab going on in the oil-rich fields of West Texas. This time it is over sand. Investors are aiming to sell the sand to drillers in the Permian Basin, who need large quantities of sand to extract oil and gas from shale.

Natural Gas Prices Edge Higher

Natural gas prices settled higher Thursday, notching a fourth straight day of gains, as prospects for greater demand outweighed a larger than expected addition to stockpiles.

U.S. Expected to Renew Waiver of Sanctions on Iran

President Donald Trump is expected to extend sanctions relief to Iran, retaining for now the U.S. commitment to the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, whose fate nonetheless remains uncertain.

Venezuela Stops Accepting Dollars for Oil Payments Following U.S. Sanctions

Oil-rich country, looking for ways to circumvent U.S. sanctions, is telling oil traders that it will no longer receive or send payments in dollars, people familiar with the new policy have told The Wall Street Journal.

Saudi Arabia Clamps Down as Prince Consolidates Power

Saudi Arabia is stamping out traces of internal dissent in a campaign targeting influential clerics, liberal thinkers and even princes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman moves to consolidate power ahead of his expected accession to the throne.

Seadrill Sets a Fast Pace for Bankruptcy Turnaround

Seadrill is looking for a swift pass through a bankruptcy that will reduce the holdings of outside shareholders to make way for new money to save one of the world's largest offshore oil-drilling fleets.

Flynn Promoted Nuclear-Plant Project While in White House

As President Donald Trump's national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn promoted a controversial private-sector nuclear power project in the Middle East that had once involved Russian companies, according to former security-council staffers and others familiar with the effort.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)