China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, September 14 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 850,154 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,645 13,645 13,355 13,555 13,550 5 1,130 12,028
Oct-17 13,580 13,645 13,440 13,535 13,735 -200 80 232
Nov-17 13,880 13,880 13,540 13,740 13,890 -150 12,226 37,490
Jan-18 16,725 16,770 16,360 16,580 16,820 -240 779,666 388,754
Mar-18 16,595 16,690 16,590 16,640 16,910 -270 14 196
Apr-18 16,980 16,980 16,980 16,980 17,120 -140 2 62
May-18 17,070 17,085 16,705 16,905 17,160 -255 56,918 65,682
Jun-18 16,675 16,795 16,675 16,730 17,015 -285 10 1,088
Jul-18 16,585 16,670 16,395 16,555 16,790 -235 100 916
Aug-18 16,565 16,625 16,520 16,575 16,795 -220 8 178
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
