U.S. Producer Prices Rose 0.2% in August

U.S. businesses sold goods and services at slightly higher prices in August, though inflation pressures remained weak overall.

Saudi Arabia Pushes OPEC on New Tack to Curb Oil Supplies

In seeking to further curtail global oil supplies and lift prices, Saudi Arabia wants to shift the emphasis to exports rather than output. OPEC's declines in exports aren't keeping pace with production cuts, a break with past trends.

Eurozone Industrial Growth Slowed in the Summer

The output of factories, mines and utilities across the eurozone barely rose during July, a fresh indication that the currency area's economy may be slowing slightly after a strong start to the year.

Global Stock Rally Stalls

The global rally that pushed Wall Street to new records eased in Europe as some investors questioned how long the bull run can last.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Job Openings Surge Dominated by Hotels and Restaurants

EU May Take New Tack in Taxing Tech Giants

The European Union's executive body pledged to make a proposal for new rules to tax internet giants, such Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc., embracing France's push for extra measures within the bloc to squeeze more money out of large multinationals operating in Europe.

U.K. Jobless Rate Hits Four-Decade Low

The unemployment rate in the U.K. fell in July to its lowest level in more than four decades, fueled by increasing participation in the labor force.

EU to Champion Free Trade in Wake of Trump's 'America First'

The European Union's top executive called for the bloc to expand its economic links from Asia Pacific to Latin America, highlighting its ambition to champion free trade in light of President Donald Trump's "America First" policies.

Global Oil Supply Edged Lower in August

Global oil supply fell in August for the first time in four months, a result of Hurricane Harvey, declining OPEC output and summer production maintenance, according to the International Energy Agency.

An Inflation Surprise Could Leave Bond Investors Aching

After a two-month run in which government bond yields fell around the world, the start of this week brought a sharp reversal-and investors may be wise to get used to the latest direction.

