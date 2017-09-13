Global Oil Supply Edged Lower in August

Global oil supply fell in August for the first time in four months, a result of Hurricane Harvey, declining OPEC output and summer production maintenance, according to the International Energy Agency.

Eurozone Industrial Growth Slowed in the Summer

The output of factories, mines and utilities across the eurozone barely rose during July, a fresh indication that the currency area's economy may be slowing slightly after a strong start to the year.

U.K. Jobless Rate Hits Four-Decade Low

The unemployment rate in the U.K. fell in July to its lowest level in more than four decades, fueled by increasing participation in the labor force.

An Inflation Surprise Could Leave Bond Investors Aching

After a two-month run in which government bond yields fell around the world, the start of this week brought a sharp reversal-and investors may be wise to get used to the latest direction.

Global Stock Rally Stalls

The global rally that pushed Wall Street to new records eased in Europe as some investors questioned how long the bull run can last.

CFTC Chief to EU: Don't Unilaterally Change Clearinghouse Deal

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator delivered a warning to his European Union counterparts Tuesday, saying that any unilateral change to a 2016 U.S.-EU clearinghouse supervision agreement would be a "violation of trust and cooperation."

New Debt Limit Deadline Could Align With DACA Talks, Midterm Elections

The hurricane relief and debt deal signed by President Trump last Friday suspends the government's borrowing limit through Dec. 8, but the real deadline will likely be next spring, according to analysts and congressional aides, adding a new wrinkle to upcoming negotiations.

A 100-Year Bond For a 99-Year-Old Country

Investors lined up Tuesday to buy an Austrian government bond that won't be repaid until September 2117, the first public, centurylong bond issued by a government in the eurozone.

Why Hedge Funds Are Shorting the Yen

The yen has gained 6.3% against the dollar so far this year, but hedge funds and other speculative investors have largely been negative on the Japanese currency.

Uninsured Rate Fell in 2016 as More People Aged Into Medicare

The share of people in the U.S. who lacked health insurance for the whole of 2016 declined to 8.8% from 9.1%, with more Americans aging into the federal Medicare program.

