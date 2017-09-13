Trump Blocks China-Backed Fund From Buying U.S. Chip Maker

President Donald Trump blocked a Beijing-backed fund's attempt to buy Lattice Semiconductor Corp., signaling his administration will closely scrutinize Chinese investment in semiconductor technology.

Tenet Healthcare Exploring Options Including Possible Sale

Tenet Healthcare, facing shareholder-activist pressure, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale of the big hospital company.

Boeing to Boost Dreamliner Production

Boeing Co. said Wednesday that it will boost monthly output of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet to 14 from 12 in 2019 in a sign of its confidence of a rebound in demand for wide-body planes.

Why Aircraft Deals Aren't Always What Meets the Eye

President Trump this week lauded what he described as a deal to sell between $10 billion and $20 billion worth of aircraft and jet engines to Malaysia's flag carrier. Hours later, the deal was said to be worth much less.

CEO of Brazil's JBS Is Arrested in New Twist of Scandal at Meatpacker

The two Brazilian brothers behind the world's largest meatpacker were in jail on Wednesday facing accusations they illegally profited from an earlier plea deal that let them skirt prison time for bribing nearly 2,000 politicians.

Martin Shkreli's Bail Revoked as Judge Orders Him Sent to Jail

A federal judge in New York on Wednesday revoked Martin Shkreli's bail and ordered him sent to jail before his sentencing, finding that the former pharmaceutical executive posed a danger to the community with his pattern of online threats and harassment.

Equifax Faces Bumpy Legal Terrain as Consumer Suits Mount

Credit-reporting company Equifax could face a tougher challenge in court than other corporate giants that have dealt with the legal fallout of data breaches, according to legal experts.

Bain Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Toshiba's Chip Business

Bain Capital signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba saying it intends to reach a deal to buy the Japanese conglomerate's memory-chip business by the end of September, Toshiba said.

Goldman Faces Fight in Finding New Trading Clients

Goldman Sachs' plan to turn around its trading operations depends on its ability to take market share from other banks.

Europe Steps Up Bid to Boost Taxes on Internet Giants

The EU pledged to propose new rules to tax internet giants such Google and Facebook, embracing France's push for extra measures to squeeze more money out of multinationals operating in Europe.

