USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybeans-Sep 12

Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016 and Forecasted September 1, 2017
==============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State ========================================================================
2016 2017 2016 Aug 1 2017 2016 Aug 1 2017
==============================================================================
===1,000 Acres=== ===Bushels=== ===1,000 Bushels===
AL 410 440 32.0 44.0 44.0 13,120 19,360 19,360
AR 3,100 3,500 47.0 49.0 51.0 145,700 171,500 178,500
DE 163 158 41.5 50.0 52.0 6,765 7,900 8,216
GA 240 170 30.0 44.0 44.0 7,200 7,480 7,480
IL 10,050 10,340 59.0 58.0 58.0 592,950 599,720 599,720
IN 5,640 5,890 57.5 55.0 56.0 324,300 323,950 329,840
IA 9,450 9,950 60.5 56.0 57.0 571,725 557,200 567,150
KS 4,010 4,700 48.0 41.0 43.0 192,480 192,700 202,100
KY 1,780 1,890 50.0 52.0 52.0 89,000 98,280 98,280
LA 1,190 1,260 48.5 53.0 52.0 57,715 66,780 65,520
MD 515 515 41.5 46.0 48.0 21,373 23,690 24,720
MI 2,060 2,290 50.5 49.0 48.0 104,030 112,210 109,920
MN 7,500 8,150 52.5 49.0 47.0 393,750 399,350 383,050
MS 2,020 2,220 48.0 52.0 52.0 96,960 115,440 115,440
MO 5,540 5,900 49.0 49.0 49.0 271,460 289,100 289,100
NE 5,150 5,650 61.0 58.0 56.0 314,150 327,700 316,400
NJ 98 103 36.0 40.0 43.0 3,528 4,120 4,429
NY 320 315 41.0 47.0 47.0 13,120 14,805 14,805
NC 1,660 1,670 35.0 38.0 38.0 58,100 63,460 63,460
ND 6,000 7,150 41.5 33.0 35.0 249,000 235,950 250,250
OH 4,840 4,990 54.5 53.0 54.0 263,780 264,470 269,460
OK 470 530 29.0 27.0 27.0 13,630 14,310 14,310
PA 575 575 44.0 51.0 50.0 25,300 29,325 28,750
SC 405 370 31.0 36.0 36.0 12,555 13,320 13,320
SD 5,170 5,360 49.5 41.0 45.0 255,915 219,760 241,200
TN 1,630 1,720 45.0 45.0 48.0 73,350 77,400 82,560
TX 145 150 31.0 35.0 40.0 4,495 5,250 6,000
VA 600 590 36.0 37.0 39.0 21,600 21,830 23,010
WI 1,950 2,140 55.0 48.0 48.0 107,250 102,720 102,720
Other 1/
Sts 55 45 43.1 43.8 43.8 2,370 1,973 1,973
U.S. 82,736 88,731 52.1 49.4 49.9 4,306,671 4,381,053 4,431,043
==============================================================================
1/ Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level
estimates will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."
