Telecoms Rise -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies jumped as investors anticipated the impact of the iPhone launch on carriers' businesses.

AT&T said it would offer free HBO service to more of its wireless subscribers, as video-streaming giveaways become the latest promotions in the price war between carriers. On Tuesday, the cellphone giant said customers on its midmarket Unlimited Choice wireless plans will get HBO free, starting Friday.

The U.K. government referred 21st Century Fox's $15.5-billion proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to British antitrust regulators, warning that its review of the deal was likely to broaden. 21st Century Fox shares common ownership with News Corp., parent company of Dow Jones & Co., publisher of this newswire.

September 12, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)