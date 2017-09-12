J.P. Morgan's Dimon Says Trading Revenue Likely to Fall

J.P. Morgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon said trading is likely to fall around 20% in the third quarter compared to the year earlier period.

TransUnion Ramps Up Response to Handle Equifax Data-Breach Fallout

TransUnion's finance chief said that the credit-reporting firm doesn't believe it was subjected to the same type of breach as at Equifax, but that the company has been hit by the resulting fallout.

Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

CFTC Chief to EU: Don't Unilaterally Change Clearinghouse Deal

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator delivered a warning to his European Union counterparts Tuesday, saying that any unilateral change to a 2016 U.S.-EU clearinghouse supervision agreement would be a "violation of trust and cooperation."

Home Capital Shareholders Reject Buffett's Expanded Stake

Shareholders in Canada's Home Capital Group Inc. voted down a plan for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to increase its stake in the company, dealing a blow to investor Warren Buffett's rescue package for the troubled home-mortgage lender.

Bridgewater's Dalio, in Private Note, Reassures Clients: 'We Are Shooting Straight With You'

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio told clients in a private note that they can trust him to be honest about China.

Hedge Funds Prosper on China Tech But Bubble Fears Emerge

Hedge funds betting on China have chalked up some of the biggest profits of 2017 so far, fueled by concentrated bets on the technology sector.

Another Year to Forget Looms for Investment Banks

Globally, investment banks need a knockout final few months in 2017 to arrest the decline in revenues. And with leading executives already talking down the third quarter, the industry isn't starting from the best place.

Equifax Breach Makes Targets of Wealthy Customers

The Equifax data breach presents a particular set of vulnerabilities for wealthy Americans. Here's what to watch out for.

States to Trump: Leave Retirement Rule Intact or We'll Act

The controversy over a rule restricting conflicted retirement advice is shifting to states, which are moving to bolster investor protections out of concern the Trump administration will weaken the federal provision.

