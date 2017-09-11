WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs For Sep 11

NORTH KOREA: U.S. WILL PAY A PRICE IF TOUGHER SANCTIONS ARE IMPOSED

North Korea threatened to inflict the "greatest pain and suffering" on the U.S. if the U.N. imposes fresh sanctions against the country over its latest nuclear test, as South Korea backed calls to squeeze oil imports.

HURRICANE IRMA BLAMED FOR 10 DEATHS IN CUBA

Hurricane Irma killed at least 10 people as it slammed into Cuba and scraped across its northern coast over the weekend, the communist island's official media reported Monday.

JOURNALISTS' TRIAL REOPENS IN TURKEY

Witnesses took the stand Monday in the reopening of a trial of journalists and executives from one of the last remaining opposition papers in Turkey, a high-profile case that has become a barometer of the government's resolve to prosecute its critics despite international condemnation.

U.S. DEPLOYS DRONE TO PHILIPPINES IN FIGHT AGAINST MILITANTS

The U.S. will deploy an advanced surveillance drone to the Philippines, escalating foreign involvement as a battle between Manila and ISIS-linked militants grinds into a fourth month.

U.K.'S MAY LIKELY TO WIN VOTE ON BREXIT BILL BUT DEBATE OVER HOW TO EXIT EU RAGES ON

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to narrowly win a key vote on Brexit legislation, but she faces tough battles ahead in getting Parliament to support her vision for how the U.K. should exit the EU.

BITCOIN EXCHANGES SHUT DOWN BY CHINESE AUTHORITIES

Chinese authorities are ordering domestic bitcoin exchanges to shut down, delivering a heavy blow to once-thriving trading hubs that helped popularize the virtual currency pushing it to recent record highs.

EU GRAPPLES WITH DEFIANCE FROM HUNGARY AND POLAND

Tensions between Western European capitals on one side and Warsaw and Budapest on the other have hit their highest levels since the end of the Soviet era, a sign of the continuing nationalist challenge to the bloc.

TRUMP TO MEET MALAYSIAN LEADER AS HE WORKS TO SHORE UP ASIAN TIES

President Trump's meeting this week with Malaysia's leader has diplomatic goals, but it also comes as a U.S. probe into the looting of a Malaysian development fund threatens much of that country's ruling elite.

