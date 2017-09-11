What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 11, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Hurricane Irma battered Florida with torrential rains and winds of over 100 mph and flooded streets with storm surges as it headed up the state's west coast.

Power outages in some areas of Florida could last weeks, utilities warned.

The hurricane left widespread havoc in a string of Caribbean islands.

Myanmar dismissed a militant Rohingya group's cease-fire as a surge of refugees into neighboring Bangladesh neared 300,000.

Trump is set to welcome Malaysia's leader, underscoring White House attempts to assemble Asian allies to pressure North Korea.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia sought to reassure citizens and investors of its commitment to revamp its economy.

McCain said his brain cancer prognosis is good but that he faces "very significant" challenges.

House Republicans are backing several spending-bill riders that could reshape campaign-finance rules.

International students at U.S. high schools more than doubled in number from 2004 to 2016.

Nadal won the U.S. Open men's tennis final, beating Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)