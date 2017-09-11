Tech Up in Anticipation of Apple Launch -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as anticipation built ahead of Apple's update to its smartphone line. Apple's phone, which the gadget maker is expected to launch at an event Tuesday, is reportedly called the iPhone X. Anticipation that the phone will live up to the somewhat grand title with upgrades such as a larger screen drove shares of the world's largest company by market value to a high. Alphabet's Google filed an appeal of the European Union's record 2.42 billion euros ($2.91 billion) antitrust fine against the company for allegedly abusing the power of its dominant search engine.
September 11, 2017 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT)