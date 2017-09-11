Dow Climbs Back Above 22000 as Fears Ease

The Dow industrials climbed back above 22000 for the first time in nearly a month as investor fears eased about a standoff with North Korea and the severity of the impact of Hurricane Irma on the U.S. economy.

China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities are ordering domestic bitcoin exchanges to shut down, delivering a heavy blow to once-thriving trading hubs that helped popularize the virtual currency pushing it to recent record highs.

Millions Without Power in Florida After Irma Lashing

Millions were without power in Florida a day after Irma, now a tropical storm, swept through with whipping winds, drenching rains and coastal flooding to much of the state.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

Oil Wavers on Hurricane Concerns

Oil prices swung between gains and losses, as traders tried to gauge the latest damage from Hurricane Irma against refinery capacity coming back online.

Timiraos's Analysis: Harvey and Irma Muddy Data for Fed's Inflation Debate

Forced to explain an inflation soft patch, Fed officials have said they have several more months of numbers to study before they have to make any decisions or explain any change in their thinking about inflation. But the physical damage of recent hurricanes will distort measures of the economy.

Home-Improvement Retailers Scramble to Restock in Florida

Home Depot, Lowe's and other home-improvement retailers are rushing supplies into Florida in Irma's wake in an effort critical to rebuilding efforts as well as their quarterly sales.

U.S. Wireless Industry Is Finally Competitive, FCC Says

For the first time since 2009, the Federal Communications Commission has concluded there is "effective competition" in the U.S. wireless market.

Canadian Housing Starts Rise in August

Canadian housing starts rose in August, hitting the second-highest one-month level this year, with no signs of an immediate slowdown as population growth and robust economic activity fuel demand.

Mexico Industrial Production Falls More Than Expected in July

Mexico's industrial production fell more than expected in July as declines in oil, electricity generation and construction were greater than anticipated, outweighing gains in manufacturing.

September 11, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)