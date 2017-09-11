Exchange Rate No Longer the Influence on Growth it Once Was -- ECB's Coeuré

Continue Reading Below

A top European Central Bank official said that the exchange rate doesn't weigh on growth the way it once did, offering some comfort to those worried about whether a strong currency would undermine the eurozone's growth outlook.

Markets Rise After Irma Lands, North Korea Stays Quiet

Global stocks and the U.S. dollar edged higher Monday and haven assets retreated, as fears eased among investors about a standoff with North Korea and the impact of Hurricane Irma on the U.S. economy.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone Industrial Production, U.K. and U.S. Inflation

The week ahead will feature an early look at how the eurozone's economic momentum is holding up in the third quarter, while consumer-price data from the U.K. and U.S. will show if those countries' central banks are getting closer to their inflation targets.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities plan to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges, delivering a final blow to the once-thriving industry of commercial trading for virtual currencies.

Beijing and Bitcoin Don't Mix

The Chinese authorities are growing ever more wary of cryptocurrencies-a fact that should chill bitcoin fans.

China's Fiscal Spending Slowed Sharply in August

China's fiscal spending slowed sharply in August, as the government had front-loaded expenditure earlier this year, resulting in stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first half of the year.

Investors Bet on Thailand, Even as Country Faces Uncertainty

Investors don't like political uncertainty. But the fact that Thailand's former prime minister recently absconded before potentially getting a 10-year prison sentence may have been a good thing for the country's markets.

Bank Indonesia Moves to Boost Trust in Commercial Papers

Bank Indonesia has tightened regulation of commercial-paper issuance to improve investors' confidence in the securities.

Economic Sanctions Have Limited Reach

The Trump administration is turning to economic warfare-an intensified sanctions program-to deal with North Korea, but economic tools have a mixed record of success addressing geopolitical problems.

Hurricane Irma Weakens to Category 1 Storm After Lashing Florida

Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 2 storm after making landfall in Florida twice and delivering destructive winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge as it moved up the state's Gulf Coast.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)