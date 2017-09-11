Google Appeals Record EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet's Google filed an appeal of the European Union's record $2.9 billion antitrust fine against the company for allegedly abusing the power of its dominant search engine.

Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

ComScore Plans Strategic Review Amid Sweeping Board Changes

ComScore Inc. said Monday that most of its board members will resign and it would complete a strategic review of the business amid pressure from shareholders over the media-analytics company's management and lack of transparency on finances.

Teva Appoints New Chief Executive After Months of Speculation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries named Kare Schultz as its new chief executive, ending months of speculation over who will lead the Israeli drug company.

Former Annie's Homegrown CEO Heads to Baby-Food Startup

The former chief executive of organic food brand Annie's Homegrown is heading into the crowded baby food business. John Foraker is taking the top role at startup Once Upon a Farm, which is partnering with actress Jennifer Garner to help market the brand.

Ferrari Bets Racetracks Wins Equal Showroom Sales

It is an article of faith among some sports car makers that racetrack victories translates into showroom sales. This week, Ferrari will again test its costly participation in Formula One racing by launching a model aimed at ordinary, though well-heeled, drivers.

BP Files for New York IPO of Pipeline Assets

BP PLC is moving forward with plans to float some of its vast network of U.S. pipelines in a move that would spin out cash from the company's infrastructure assets across America.

Home-Improvement Retailers Scramble to Restock in Florida

Home Depot, Lowe's and other home-improvement retailers are rushing supplies into Florida in Irma's wake in an effort critical to rebuilding efforts as well as their quarterly sales.

Equifax Hack Could Slow Down Fast Loans

The goal of digital lending in recent years has been to make credit decisions quickly, and cheaply. The Equifax data breach could force some lenders to hit the brakes.

U.K. Regulator Summons Standard Chartered Over Indonesian Bribery Allegations

The U.K. financial regulator has summoned Standard Chartered PLC officials to a meeting this week over a whistleblower's claims of misconduct at an Indonesian power plant builder owned by the bank, people familiar with the matter said.

September 11, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)