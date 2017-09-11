Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

Teva Finally Appoints New Chief Executive After Months of Speculation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries named Kare Schultz as its new chief executive, ending months of speculation over who will lead the Israeli drug company.

T-Mobile to Test First 'Narrowband' Network

T-Mobile US says it will launch a nationwide internet-of-things network by mid-2018, setting an aggressive target for a market that has yet to generate much revenue by itself.

Equifax Customer Complaints Keep Piling Up

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

Employees of Fintech Firm SoFi Allege Women Are Treated Improperly

Social Finance, a fintech company whose hard-charging ethos propelled it to success, is ensnared in the controversy over the workplace culture and treatment of women at Silicon Valley technology startups.

Nordstrom Tries On a New Look: Stores Without Merchandise

Nordstrom is opening a store where shoppers will be able to enjoy manicures, beer and on-site tailoring. Something it won't have: racks of clothes.

BBI May Seek Govt Loan to Fund $4.8 Billion Iron Ore Project

The company behind a proposed US$4.8 billion iron-ore project in the Pilbara mining hub may seek a government loan as part of a financing package, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SES Bets on New Fleet of Smaller Satellites

Satellite-services provider SES on Monday intends to announce a deal for a new fleet of smaller, easily reprogrammable Boeing satellites, reflecting widespread industry uncertainty about demand for global internet connectivity.

A European Treasurer's Mission: Losing the Least Amount of Money When Storing Cash

Negative returns on money-market funds present finance chiefs with a daunting task: losing the least amount possible when storing cash.

After a Slow Box-Office Summer, 'It' Shatters Records

Hollywood got a much-needed jolt after a disappointing summer as "It," the adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel, opened to a record-breaking $117.2 million at the box office.

