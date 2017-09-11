China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, September 11 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 795,934 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,665 13,700 13,335 13,540 13,820 -280 3,536 15,260
Oct-17 13,710 13,805 13,630 13,745 14,010 -265 16 272
Nov-17 13,910 13,985 13,620 13,815 14,095 -280 15,670 37,382
Jan-18 16,800 16,850 16,320 16,620 17,120 -500 726,502 387,678
Mar-18 16,555 16,820 16,555 16,650 17,245 -595 30 202
Apr-18 - - - 17,540 17,540 0 0 62
May-18 17,150 17,180 16,630 16,930 17,425 -495 49,620 62,468
Jun-18 17,025 17,025 16,635 16,810 17,360 -550 18 1,078
Jul-18 16,840 16,840 16,365 16,510 17,010 -500 498 876
Aug-18 16,885 17,050 16,340 16,675 17,355 -680 44 114
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
September 11, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)