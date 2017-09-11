Watch: Live Coverage of Hurricane Irma on Fox Business

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, September 11 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 795,934 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,665 13,700 13,335 13,540 13,820 -280 3,536 15,260

Oct-17 13,710 13,805 13,630 13,745 14,010 -265 16 272

Nov-17 13,910 13,985 13,620 13,815 14,095 -280 15,670 37,382

Jan-18 16,800 16,850 16,320 16,620 17,120 -500 726,502 387,678

Mar-18 16,555 16,820 16,555 16,650 17,245 -595 30 202

Apr-18 - - - 17,540 17,540 0 0 62

May-18 17,150 17,180 16,630 16,930 17,425 -495 49,620 62,468

Jun-18 17,025 17,025 16,635 16,810 17,360 -550 18 1,078

Jul-18 16,840 16,840 16,365 16,510 17,010 -500 498 876

Aug-18 16,885 17,050 16,340 16,675 17,355 -680 44 114

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

