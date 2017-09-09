What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 9, 2017).

Hurricane Irma, the most powerful storm to take aim at Florida in decades, is on a destructive path that presents a worst-case scenario for deadly storm surges and powerful winds.

A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico, killing at least 58 people and leaving a trail of damage across the region. , damaging buildings and roads and setting off small tsunamis along its Pacific coast

The House approved legislation providing $15.25 billion for hurricane relief and pushing two fiscal deadlines into December. Trump signed the measure into law.

A crucial GOP senator said he could accept a plan that would let Republicans cut taxes by about $250 billion over a decade.

Israel's top prosecutor said he planned to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife on charges of misusing public funds.

Russia said Venezuela has asked it for a debt restructuring, underscoring the Latin American country's financial woes.

Turkey's president criticized the U.S. indictment of a former Turkish minister for allegedly helping Iran evade sanctions.

