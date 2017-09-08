WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 08

HURRICANES IRMA AND JOSE RUMBLE THROUGH THE CARIBBEAN

Hurricane Irma left at least 19 people dead as it barreled toward Florida, with thousands of tourists trapped across several devastated islands in the Caribbean, parts of which now lay in the path of a strengthening Hurricane Jose.

HUGE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES MEXICO, AT LEAST 32 KILLED

A powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico late Thursday, killing at least 32 people and damaging buildings and roads, just as the country was bracing for Hurricane Katia approaching its Gulf coast.

ISRAEL PLANS TO INDICT NETANYAHU'S WIFE

Israel's attorney general said he plans to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife on charges of misusing public funds, putting further political pressure on a leader facing corruption allegations.

U.S. INDICTMENT OF TURKISH EX-MINISTER RAISES POLITICAL HEAT

Turkey's president on Friday criticized the U.S. indictment of a former Turkish minister for allegedly conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, highlighting the wide reverberations of a years-old case that began as a domestic graft scandal in Turkey and helped spur a lasting political crisis.

STRUGGLING VENEZUELA ASKS RUSSIA TO RESTRUCTURE ITS DEBT

Russia said Venezuela has asked to restructure its debt, underscoring the Latin American country's financial woes and its reliance on the Kremlin.

BRAZILIANS CAN NOW SEE THEIR REAL LIFE GRAFT SCANDAL---AT THE MOVIES

The film, "Federal Police: No One's Above the Law," tracks an extraordinary three-year period of Brazil's contemporary history that has overturned the nation's political and corporate order.

TRUMP WON'T RULE OUT MILITARY ACTION ON NORTH KOREA

President Donald Trump refused to rule out the military option but stopped short of saying whether he would tolerate a nuclearized North Korean state if the threat were contained.

SPANISH COURT SUSPENDS CATALONIA'S VOTE ON INDEPENDENCE

Spain's constitutional court on Thursday moved to block Catalonia from holding a referendum on separating from Spain, prompting vows from regional officials to push ahead with the vote in defiance of the ruling.

