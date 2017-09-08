U.S. Wholesale Inventories Up 0.6% in July

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a modest pace in July.

Wholesale inventories grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in July from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase.

Sales in July were down 0.1% from the revised June level. The ratio of inventories to sales fell to 1.30 in July from 1.33 a year earlier.

September 08, 2017 10:18 ET (14:18 GMT)