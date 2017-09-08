Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said hackers gained access to personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, in one of the biggest and most threatening data breaches of recent years.

Wells Fargo's Year of Scandal Stretches On

A year after Wells Fargo's sales-practices scandal erupted, the bank has changed its leadership and lost valuable ground to rivals. Yet executives still face an array of legal challenges that may take months if not years to sort out.

Fed's Dudley Touts Gradual Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley shrugged off weak inflation data in a speech Thursday and called for more rate rises, citing ongoing economic strength.

Low Inflation Gives Fed Pause on Raising Rates Again This Year

Stubbornly low inflation readings are giving Federal Reserve officials second thoughts about whether they will be in a position to raise short-term interest rates again this year.

Why Insurers Are More Exposed to Cars Than Homes in Harvey's Wake

For many of America's personal-line insurance companies, the biggest hit from Hurricane Harvey will be car policies, not homes.

Fed's Mester: Further Gradual Rate Increases Will Be Needed

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester said the Fed's plans to begin to shrink its massive portfolio of bonds and other assets pose less of a risk to a spike in long-term Treasury yields than current political uncertainty.

China Strengthens Yuan Guidance for 10th Straight Day

China's central bank has set a stronger "fix" for the yuan against the dollar for 10 sessions in row, the longest such streak since early 2011.

Three Dangerous Words for an Investor: Inflation Is Dead

If policy makers and economists can't explain convincingly why inflation is where it is, why are investors putting so much faith in their forecasts of where it will go?

State Street to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Probes

State Street will pay $35 million to settle U.S. claims that it overcharged customers using secret markups and failed to fully inform other clients about how its platform for trading Treasury securities worked.

How to Plan for an Unexpectedly Early Retirement

Employees have a range of options to minimize the hit from a premature exit from the workforce, from amassing an emergency fund to securing disability insurance.

