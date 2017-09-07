Singapore August Foreign-Exchange Reserves US$273.11 Billion Vs US$269.72 Billion in July

Singapore's foreign-exchange reserves stood at US$273.11 billion in August, rising from US$269.72 billion in July, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website Thursday.

In Singapore dollar terms, the August foreign-exchange reserves were at S$370.91 billion, compared with S$366.04 billion in July, the central bank said.

MAS doesn't give reasons for the increase or decrease in its reserves.

