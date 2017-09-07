On Our Radar

Oil Futures Ease in Asia After Overnight Rise

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

Oil futures pulled back some in Asian trading following fresh overnight gains in the U.S. as weekly inventory data loom.

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.2% at $49.06 a barrel in the Globex trading session after notching a 4-week settlement high Wednesday. November Brent fell 0.3% to $54.03 on London's ICE Futures and October Nymex gasoline dropped 0.3% to $1.6691 a gallon.

--Investors reacted little to the American Petroleum Institute's weekly US inventory data, which showed a smaller increase to oil stockpiles and smaller drop in gasoline inventories than is anticipated in later Thursday's government release.

September 07, 2017 00:54 ET (04:54 GMT)