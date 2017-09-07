European Shares, Euro Gain Ahead of ECB Decision

Stocks in Europe and the euro moved higher ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that could provide clues on when the ECB would begin to scale back its huge bond-purchase program.

Eurozone Economy Stronger Than Estimated

The eurozone economy grew more quickly over the 12 months through June than previously estimated, according to figures released Thursday as policy makers at the European Central Bank met to decide what to do with their program of bond purchases.

5 Questions for the ECB Policy Meeting

ECB officials returning from their summer vacations face a crucial question: What to do about their $2.7 trillion bond-buying program? A false step could roil financial markets and undo the ECB's work in reinvigorating the eurozone economy.

Oil Rises Ahead of Expected Fall in U.S. Gasoline Stocks

Oil prices edged higher ahead of U.S. stocks data, which is expected to show a sharp fall in gasoline inventories after tropical storm Harvey caused refinery shutdowns in Texas.

China's Bad Banks Show It Still Has a Big Bad Loan Problem

The latest results from distressed debt-buyer Cinda Asset Management belie the healthy picture painted by recent Chinese bank earnings.

No Law Needed on Insider Trading, SEC Chief Says

The Securities and Exchange Commission is well positioned to punish insider trading and doesn't need Congress to write legislation that would define it, Jay Clayton said this week.

Diesel Gets a Boost After Hurricane Harvey

The price of diesel futures has risen roughly 10% since Harvey tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast and shut down refineries and ports. This has contributed to a shortfall of the fuel in Europe, a region with massive diesel appetites for passenger cars.

Malaysia Central Bank Holds Steady

Malaysia's central bank left interest rates unchanged, maintaining its supportive stance as it waits to see if faster-than-expected growth will extend beyond the export sector.

Analysis: Dudley Speech Could Send Important Signals on Fed's Direction on Rates

A Thursday evening speech by New York Fed leader William Dudley may prove pivotal in signaling whether the U.S. central bank will be able to deliver another interest-rate increase this year.

China Forex Reserves Rise for Seventh Straight Month

China's foreign exchange reserves rose for a seventh straight month in August thanks to a weaker U.S. dollar and Beijing's continued capital controls.

September 07, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)