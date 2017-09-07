Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said that hackers gained access personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

New Mexico Sues Drugmakers, Distributors Over Opioid Crisis

New Mexico sued several major pharmaceutical companies and wholesale drug distributors on Thursday, arguing the corporations are partly to blame for rampant opioid addiction rates in the state.

Gymboree Reorganization Plan Wins Court Approval

Gymboree Corp. won court approval to put its reorganization plan into effect less than three months after seeking bankruptcy protection.

Teamsters Replace Their UPS Negotiator Before Contract Talks

The Teamsters union replaced its lead negotiator representing United Parcel Service Inc. workers ahead of contract talks to begin in October, exposing a rift within the powerful labor group.

Twitter Is Expected to Brief Senate Panel on Activity by Russians

The top Democrat on the Senate committee probing Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election said he expects Twitter to brief the panel soon on any Russian activity on its social-media platform during the campaign.

RadioShack Reorganization Clears First Court Hurdle

RadioShack is moving ahead with a reorganization that will save a sliver of the former electronics retailing icon.

Disney to Include 'Star Wars,' Marvel Movies on New Streaming Service

Disney intends to offer its Marvel and "Star Wars" properties through the subscription video service it is planning to launch in 2019, rather than renewing a deal with Netflix.

Volkswagen Not Planning to Delay Restructuring, CEO Says

Volkswagen is actively working on deals for its noncore assets as well as acquisitions, but discussions of a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler Automotive were "speculation," Chief Executive Matthias Müller said in an interview.

iPhone's Summer Production Glitches Create Holiday Jitters

Apple's widely anticipated 10th-anniversary iPhone, set to unveil Tuesday, hit a few production speed bumps earlier this summer-leading to some concern about the potential for extended shortfalls.

Eli Lilly to Cut Jobs, Invest More on New Drugs

Eli Lilly plans to cut its global workforce by about 8% and close several facilities, a step it said it needs to make to lower costs and raise investment in new drugs as the company faces patent expirations that will erode sales of older products.

