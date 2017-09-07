Glaxo Exercises License Option for Investigational Cancer Treatment

LONDON – GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) has exercised an option to obtain a global license for an investigational cancer treatment therapy.
The pharmaceutical company said Thursday that it will pay up to 48 million pounds ($62.60 million) to Adaptimmune (ADAP) for obtaining a license for investigational SPEAR T-cell receptor therapy for treating NY-ESO-1, a type of cancer tumor.
Glaxo will assume responsibility for all development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for therapy.
Shares of Glaxo at 1143 up 0.1% at 1,508 pence.
