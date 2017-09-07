AstraZeneca's Duaklir Improves Lung Function in COPD Patients

LONDON-A trial study using AstraZeneca PLC's (AZN.LN) drug Duaklir has significantly improved lung function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD patients, the pharmaceutical company said Thursday.

AstraZeneca said the Phase III AMPLIFY trial for Duaklir achieved the primary endpoints to support a new drug application submission. In April AstraZeneca entered a strategic collaboration with Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (CIR.LN) for the development and commercialization of COPD drugs Tudorza and Duaklir in the U.S.

AstraZeneca and Amgen Inc. also announced results from the PATHWAY Phase IIb trial of tezepelumab on Thursday, that showed a significant reduction in the annual asthma exacerbation rate compared with placebo in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma.

Tezepelumab is a first-in-class anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody being developed by MedImmune, AstraZeneca's global biologics research and development arm, in collaboration with Amgen.

