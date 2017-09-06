What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 6, 2017).

Trump said he would end the Dreamers program for undocumented immigrants and called on Congress to pass broad immigration legislation by March.

The president pressed harder on potential military options in North Korea, offering billions in U.S. military equipment to Asian allies.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a Category 5 storm, threatening the Caribbean and prompting evacuations in Florida.

Houston and the EPA are investigating a potentially hazardous benzene plume in one neighborhood.

Senate GOP leaders signaled they will tie an increase in the debt ceiling to aid for Harvey victims.

U.N. envoy Haley laid out a path for the White House to declare Iran isn't complying with the nuclear deal.

A survey of social trends found deep divisions among Americans on the economy, politics and culture.

Nafta negotiators notched relatively minor progress in a second round of talks on revising the agreement.

Brazil's top prosecutor accused da Silva, Rousseff and some of their allies of embezzling around $500 million.

The Syrian military broke a three-year Islamic State siege in the eastern city of Deir Ezzour.

Oxford and Cambridge took the top two spots in global university ratings, a setback to U.S. dominance.

