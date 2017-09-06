Energy Stocks Up on Fears Of Storm Disruptions - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose alongside oil futures amid fears that Hurricane Irma or a series of brewing tropical storms could disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. Oil prices weakened after Hurricane Harvey made landfall as massive outages in refineries reduced demand for the commodity. Subsequent hurricanes are unlikely to pose such a threat to gasoline supplies but could affect oil production to a greater extent if they are concentrated at sea.
September 06, 2017 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)