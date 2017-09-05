WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 05

TRUMP SAYS U.S. MAY BOOST ARMS SALES TO ASIA ALLIES

President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to let Japan and South Korea buy more sophisticated American military equipment in reaction to North Korea's most recent nuclear blast, as Pyongyang issued a fresh anti-U.S. message..

SYRIAN ARMY MAKES MAJOR ADVANCE ON ISIS STRONGHOLD

The Syrian army broke Islamic State's three-year siege of the eastern city of Deir Ezzour, laying the groundwork for a battle to retake the extremist group's most important remaining stronghold and the lucrative oilfields it controls there.

ECB EXPECTED TO SIGNAL STIMULUS PHASE-OUT

The European Central Bank is walking a tightrope as it prepares for its most momentous decision in years: How to wind down its giant bond-buying program without derailing the eurozone's economic recovery.

AS CONFEDERATE STATUES FALL, RUSSIANS REMEMBER THEIR OWN CONTROVERSIAL FIGURES

Under President Vladimir Putin, enormous monuments to Russia's often painful history have been rising again. Kirov leaders are unveiling a statue of the KGB's founder, who oversaw the execution of hundreds of thousands.

VENEZUELA'S CRISIS LOOMS LARGE AS POPE VISITS LATIN AMERICA

On the eve of Pope Francis' five-day visit to Colombia, many Venezuelans-including bishops and opposition leaders-hope the pontiff will chastise Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for his role in the nation's economic collapse and its deep political strife.

WHY XI JINPING REFUSES TO GO BALLISTIC OVER NORTH KOREA

Kim Jong Un is calculating that China's leader won't risk precipitous action against Pyongyang ahead of a delicate leadership transition.

MERKEL DIALS DOWN TONE ON ENDING TURKEY'S EU MEMBERSHIP BID

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European Union leaders should decide whether to suspend or end membership talks with Turkey at its summit next month, backtracking from her call to end accession talks.

MOSUL EMERGES FROM ISLAMIC STATE, ONE BUSINESS AT A TIME

As Iraqi security forces drive Islamic State from cities such as Mosul, commerce is kicking in, a first step toward rebuilding the economy amid vast destruction. But many challenges lie ahead.

