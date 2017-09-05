On Our Radar

US Gasoline Futures Extend Drop in Asia

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. gasoline futures extended Monday's weakness in Asian trading Tuesday ahead of the start of a holiday-shortened trading week there.

--As Harvey-related disruptions continue to be resolved and last week's 13% price pop, October gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were recently down 4.2% from Friday's settlement at $1.6742 a gallon in the Globex electronic session. Last week's jump was the biggest for a front-month gasoline contract in 5 1/2 years.

--Meanwhile, November Brent fell 0.4% to $52.14 a barrel, extending Monday's decline, while October WTI has pared some of yesterday's gains. It was recently 0.3% higher than Friday's settlement at $47.42.

