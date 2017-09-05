US Gasoline Futures Extend Drop in Asia

U.S. gasoline futures extended Monday's weakness in Asian trading Tuesday ahead of the start of a holiday-shortened trading week there.

--As Harvey-related disruptions continue to be resolved and last week's 13% price pop, October gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were recently down 4.2% from Friday's settlement at $1.6742 a gallon in the Globex electronic session. Last week's jump was the biggest for a front-month gasoline contract in 5 1/2 years.

--Meanwhile, November Brent fell 0.4% to $52.14 a barrel, extending Monday's decline, while October WTI has pared some of yesterday's gains. It was recently 0.3% higher than Friday's settlement at $47.42.

September 05, 2017 00:56 ET (04:56 GMT)