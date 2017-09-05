Tech CEOs Slam Move to Axe DACA as Cruel, Disappointing

Silicon Valley on Tuesday hit back at the Trump administration's decision to rescind DACA, an Obama-era program that allows undocumented individuals who were brought to the US as children to defer prosecurtorial action for two years at a time, provided they follow certain guidelines.

Today, the Justice Department announced an "orderly phase out" of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) within six months since the program "was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the Executive Branch," according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Ideally, Congress will address the issue through legislation in the next six months, though it has failed to do so for years. That failure to act on immigration reform is what moved President Obama to introduce DACA in the first place, though he noted at the time that DACA was temporary and called on Congress to do something. "There is still time for Congress to pass the DREAM Act this year, because these kids deserve to plan their lives in more than two-year increments," Obama said in 2012.

But Congress did nothing, so those kids have indeed been living in two-year increments. Now, the lives of more than 800,000 young people are in limbo, prompting criticism from the CEOs of major tech firms.

'A Sad Day'

"This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it," Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post.

"The young people covered by DACA are our friends and neighbors," he continued. "They contribute to our communities and to the economy. I've gotten to know some Dreamers over the past few years, and I've always been impressed by their strength and sense of purpose. They don't deserve to live in fear."

Zuckerberg urged Congress to "act to pass the bipartisan Dream Act or another legislative solution that gives Dreamers a pathway to citizenship," something his FWD.us organization has been pushing.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai echoed those sentiments on Twitter:

Dreamers are our neighbors, our friends and our co-workers. This is their home. Congress needs to act now to #DefendDACA. #WithDreamers — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 5, 2017

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.