Schneider Electric Takes Control of U.K. Software Firm Aveva

French industrial group Schneider Electric has agreed to take control of British engineering software provider Aveva Group, expanding the global reach of the technology offerings of the two operators.

Lego to Slash 1,400 Jobs, Posts First Sales Drop in 13 Years

Lego will slash 8% of its global workforce by the end of 2017, after posting its first drop in sales in over a decade.

United Technologies to Buy Rockwell Collins for $23 Billion

United Technologies reached a deal to buy airplane-parts maker Rockwell Collins for $23 billion, in the biggest aerospace deal in history.

New York Daily News Is Sold to Tronc

Tronc has acquired the Daily News, the nearly century-old New York City tabloid, giving the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune a presence in the three largest cities in the U.S.

Ernst & Young Cites Digital Push for Revenue Gain

Ernst & Young recorded global revenue of $31.4 billion in its latest fiscal year, up 6% from the previous year in U.S. dollar terms, the Big Four accounting firm said Monday evening.

Angry Birds Maker Confirms IPO Plan

Rovio, the company behind the "Angry Birds" videogame and film franchise, confirmed that it is planning to list its shares in Finland-a litmus test for an industry known for its erratic performance.

P&G Proxy Fight Pits Former Finance Chief Against Longtime Protégé

At P&G, the former finance chief and his handpicked successor are on opposing sides of a boardroom fight over how best to reinvigorate the company, a consumer-products giant that at one time boasted brands in nearly every aisle of the supermarket.

Banks Close $1.5 Billion Loan for Flagship Tower at Hudson Yards

The developer of the Hudson Yards complex on Manhattan's West Side has hit another milestone with a financing package for its flagship office building that will increase the money it has raised for the first phase of the sprawling project to more than $18 billion.

Carlyle Group Wins Guernsey Lawsuit Over Crisis-Era Bond Fund

A judge ruled in favor of Carlyle Group LP Monday in a lawsuit alleging the buyout firm didn't do enough to save a financial-crisis-era bond fund.

WTO Rules Washington State Support to Boeing Not a Prohibited Subsidy

The World Trade Organization on Monday reversed itself in a key case involving Boeing Co., deciding on appeal a local subsidy granted the U.S. plane maker didn't violate international trade rules.

