Eurozone Growth Seen Easing in Third Quarter, Survey Shows

The eurozone economy appears to be slowing slightly, although it remains on course for its strongest year since 2010, business surveys indicate.

The currency area has been one of the positive surprises for the global economy this year, as it outpaced the U.S. in the first quarter and accelerated further in the three months to June.

However, an early indicator of activity points to a modest easing of growth in the third quarter, which ends this month.

Data firm IHS Markit on Tuesday said its composite Purchasing Managers Index for the eurozone was unchanged at 55.7 in August. That was below the preliminary estimate of 55.8, and the average reading for the second quarter. A reading above 50.0 signals an increase in activity, while a reading below signals a decline.

September 05, 2017 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)