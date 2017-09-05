Eco Atlantic Oil, Tullow Oil Complete 3D Seismic Survey in Guyana

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas Ltd. (EOG.V) and its operating partner Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) have completed a 3D seismic survey on the company's Orinduik Block offshore the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Eco Atlantic said the 2,500 kilometers square 3D Survey was conducted by Schlumberger Guyana Inc. (Western Geco) and has now been completed successfully and on schedule.

Eco Atlantic (Guyana) Inc, a subsidiary of Eco Atlantic, holds a 40% working interest in Orinduik, and Tullow, the operator, holds the remaining 60%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2017 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)