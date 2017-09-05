Consumer Companies Slightly Lower After Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell, but not by much, after mixed economic data.

The New York unit of the Institute for Supply Management said its current business conditions index, based on a survey of companies across New York City, came in at 56.6, indicating sustained expansion after a rise to 62.8 in July.

One brokerage said fears the housing market is about to roll over may be misplaced. "Three key housing metrics remain supportive of growth: 1) gains in existing home sales, 2) new household formation, and 3) home price appreciation point to continued growth in home improvement demand," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Another brokerage argued a relief rally for some distressed retailers in the wake of some surprisingly strong sales tallies may be overdone. "The greatest percentage of EPS beats and upward revisions in years triggered positive headlines and upgrades of several left-for-dead retail stocks; yet, despite the positives, 2Q saw the worst EPS growth in years," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients.

