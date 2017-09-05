Brazil July Industrial Output Rises 0.8% On Month -- IBGE

Brazil's industrial output rose 0.8% in July from the prior month, as output of durable consumer goods increased, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday.

When compared with a year earlier, July output grew 2.5%, the third consecutive year-on-year increase, IBGE said.

Production of food products rose 2.2% in the month, contributing the most to the overall increase, IBGE said. Output of metal products and cleaning products declined in the month, IBGE said.

September 05, 2017 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)