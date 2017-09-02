Trump Administration Weighs Withdrawal From South Korea Trade Pact

The Trump administration is weighing giving notice to South Korea of plans to withdraw from the five-year-old bilateral trade pact, with a decision coming as soon as this coming week, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about the pact and the sharp increase in the U.S. trade deficit that followed the 2012 implementation of the agreement. Trade negotiators from the two countries have held a series of tense meetings over the summer with American officials leaving unhappy with what they felt was Korea's unwillingness to make significant changes to the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, known as Korus, according to people briefed on the meetings.

A White House spokeswoman said Saturday that "discussions are ongoing" with Seoul over the pact but declined to elaborate further. "We have no announcements at this time," the spokeswoman added.

It is unclear whether the White House is really considering abrogating the pact, or wants to use the threat as a negotiating tactic to bring Seoul back to the bargaining table.

"It's a real question how serious this is," said one person outside the administration who was familiar with its discussions.

In a similar way, Mr. Trump threatened in April to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, before dropping that warning to renegotiate the deal with Canada and Mexico. Those talks are continuing this weekend in Mexico City, and Mr. Trump has in recent days revived his Nafta withdrawal threat should he be unhappy with the results.

Still, U.S. business groups that lobbied heavily for the pact under the Obama administration have taken seriously the potential Korus break, which was first reported by news publication Inside U.S. Trade, and launched a furious weekend effort to quell the prospect.

The National Association of Manufacturers sent an "alert" email to members shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday that said "we understand through multiple sources that.... a notice of intent to withdraw... has been drafted." The trade group urged its members "to weigh in as soon as possible with senior administration officials, Members of Congress and governors." A similar flurry of business activity helped block the threatened Nafta withdrawal in April.

Escalating trade pressure on South Korea is also likely to face resistance from the U.S. State Department and the Defense Department, which have been working closely with the Asian ally on a coordinated strategy to counter the rising threat from North Korea's nuclear program -- including Seoul's willingness to install U.S.-made antimissile launchers over deep domestic political opposition.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to meet with top advisers in the White House on Tuesday to discuss the potential withdrawal, according to a person familiar with the planning.

A break in the Korea trade pact also would be seen by some critics as a sign of further American withdrawal from economic engagement in the region, following Mr. Trump's January pullout from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, which had been negotiated by former President Barack Obama with Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and others, but was never ratified by Congress.

