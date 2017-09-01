A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment rose in August, a positive sign for household spending heading into the fall.

Continue Reading Below

The University of Michigan on Friday said its consumer-sentiment index was 96.8 in August, up from 93.4 in July, but down from a preliminary August reading of 97.6. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a final August reading of 97.3.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)