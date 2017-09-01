U.S. Hiring Pace Slows; Jobless Rate Inches Up

The pace of hiring slowed in August while the U.S. unemployment rate edged up. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 156,000, while the unemployment rate increased to 4.4%. And wages maintained a modest growth rate.

Analysis: Jobs Report Won't Alter Immediate Fed Plans, but Doesn't Solve Inflation Puzzle

A solid if slightly weaker hiring report for August is unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's plans to initiate the slow runoff of its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets. But the internals of the report could magnify the debate over how aggressively the central bank should move forward with rate increases.

U.S. Factory-Sector Activity Hits Six-Year High

U.S. factory-sector activity rose sharply in August to the highest level since April 2011.

Stocks Edge Higher After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday on signs of strength in the U.S. economy.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in August

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment rose in August, a positive sign for household spending heading into the fall.

Gas Prices Jump Amid Storm-Related Refinery Closures

Gasoline futures continued to soar as the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey heralded potentially fundamental long-term shifts in global oil and gas markets.

Brazil GDP Rises in Second Quarter

Brazil's economy posted a second consecutive quarter of growth on the back of a rebound in consumer spending, reinforcing hopes for a recovery from the recession.

Greece's Economy Grows Some More

Greece's economy continued to expand in the second quarter of the year, keeping the country on course for growth in 2017 after years of recession.

Senate Push on Bipartisan Health Proposal Signals Deeper Rift Between GOP, Trump

A number of Senate Republicans are gathering behind a bipartisan push to shore up the Affordable Care Act, reflecting a growing divide between President Donald Trump and many GOP senators.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell Again in July

Total U.S. construction spending decreased 0.6% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.212 trillion, the lowest overall level since last October, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.6% increase in July.

September 01, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)