Amazon Bulks Up to Defend Alexa's Lead

Continue Reading Below

Amazon is pouring more resources into Alexa to try to maintain its edge as competition heats up among artificial-intelligence assistants.

Questions Remain as Dow and DuPont Become DowDuPont

Dow Chemical and DuPont completed their merger and the combined company debuted on the NYSE.

Volkswagen Aims to More Than Double U.S. Market Share

The world's largest auto maker by volume plans to increase the number of SUVs in its lineup as it struggles to gain traction in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Backers of Blocked Chip Deal Make Appeal Directly to Trump

The backers of a deal for a Chinese government-funded entity to buy an American chipmaker are asking President Donald Trump to approve the takeover against the recommendation of other top U.S. officials.

Brazil Judge Bars JBS's Batista Brothers From Key Shareholder Vote

JBS CEO Wesley Batista faces an increased risk of losing his job after a court ruled he and his brother can't vote their shares at the Brazilian meatpacker's shareholder meeting.

Wyoming Can't Sue VW Over Diesel Emissions, Judge Says

Wyoming can't sue Volkswagen for environmental damage over its diesel vehicles, a federal judge ruled, finding penalties from actions brought by consumers and federal authorities are enough. The decision eases the risk to the auto maker from state claims.

Meg Whitman Has a Different Mess to Clean Up

Hewlett Packard Enterprise faces many challenges, including earnings next week and the question of why its CEO was looking elsewhere.

Tesla Faces Complaint From U.S. Labor Board

Workers at the auto maker's Fremont, Calif., factory accuse Tesla of requiring them to sign overly broad nondisclosure agreements and of harassing them during unionizing efforts.

Why Nike Is Skipping the U.S. Open

Nike has vacated its spot at the home of tennis' U.S. Open, instead selling gear through its apps and pop-up locations around New York. It is the latest manifestation of Nike's goal to sell more online, as shopping habits change.

Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Product Launch at New Headquarters

The annual showcase will be the first at the $5 billion campus and the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone and two updated iPhone models.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)