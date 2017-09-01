Gas Prices Jump Amid Storm-Related Refinery Closures -- Update

Gasoline futures continued to soar Friday morning, as the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey heralded potentially fundamental long-term shifts in global oil and gas markets.

The price of Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock for September--the benchmark contract--was up nearly 14%, at $2.1470 a gallon, following eight days of gains that have driven prices up to two-year highs.

Since Harvey made landfall a week ago, the storm, which has since weakened to a tropical depression, has crippled more than 20% of U.S. refining capacity, resulting in a nationwide petroleum shortage that has seen gas prices spike across the globe.

Retail prices for gasoline neared $2.49 a gallon Thursday evening, according the Oil Price Information Service, and are expected to keep rising.

"There are very severe supply disruptions and we don't know how long it's going to last," Olivier Jakob, managing director at oil consultancy Petromatrix, said of gas shortages across the U.S.

"We have not had an event like this since 2005," he added, referencing the impact of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita on oil markets.

Warren Patterson, a commodities strategist at ING Bank, said following Rita, it "took up to two months for refinery run-rates in the U.S. to recover back to levels prior to the storm."

Europe is already stepping in to fill the gap and refiners are expected to increase shipments of gasoline to the U.S. East Coast in the coming days, according to the experts. European gasoline refining margins this week hit their highest level in roughly two years.

With gasoline demand surging, the "only balancing mechanism" for supply-demand equilibrium is pricing, said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects. She predicted prices would stay high well after U.S. refineries go back online, as the market readjusts to the roughly 3.3 million barrels of refined products that have been taken out of circulation as a result of the storm.

Crude prices, conversely, have so far mostly weakened since Harvey hit, as closed refineries have resulted in dried up demand for oil. WTI has been hit hardest with prices falling more than 2% since last week, while the WTI-Brent spread has widened to more than $5.

But crude prices are likely to also go up in the next couple of months on the back of higher product prices, Ms. Sen argued. "If you have a situation where product prices have to rise to curtail demand, you can't [sustain that] without higher crude," she said.

Crude prices fell in London midmorning trading on Friday, giving up some gains from the day prior that came from the storm's disruption to some crude production.

West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.51%, at $46.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down by 0.42%, at $52.63 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

In the short-term, crude prices should face further pressure because U.S. crude stocks are likely increase, according to analysts at Commerzbank. "Crude imports and oil production in the Gulf of Mexico should be ramped up again more quickly than crude oil processing," the analysts contended in a note Friday. "This could put a question mark over the reduction of the oversupply and weigh on oil prices," they said.

Among refined products, ICE gasoil changed hands at $509.75 a metric ton, up nearly 1% from the previous settlement.

Marina Force contributed to this article.

