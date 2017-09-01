Citgo Says Re-Starting Corpus Christi Refinery

Venezuela's Citgo said Friday it will be re-starting its Corpus Christi refinery, meaning all four refineries in that region are now undergoing definitive re-start processes following shutdowns ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

"Citgo East and West plant refineries will be starting up process units over the next several days," the 158,00-barrel-a-day refinery said in a statement posted to the Corpus Christi community alert line. "Some flaring may occur as the units resume their normal operating conditions."

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has already reported re-start efforts at its Corpus Christi refinery and Three Rivers plant south of San Antonio, as has the Flint Hills Resources Corpus Christi refinery.

While Corpus Christi received close to a direct hit from Hurricane Harvey when it made landfall one week ago, the storm quickly moved east toward Houston. That means Corpus Christi refineries were relatively unscathed by flooding or other problems that are afflicting Houston and Port Arthur-area refineries.

September 01, 2017 14:23 ET (18:23 GMT)