What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 31, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

The impact of Harvey's crippling of Gulf Coast refineries, ports and pipelines is being felt across the U.S. and even globally.

Uber's new CEO said he would start on Tuesday and aim for an initial public offering as soon as 2019.

Cadillac sales are rising at the fastest clip since the Reagan administration, with demand driven by China.

The U.S. economy expanded at its most robust pace in more than two years in the spring.

Novartis tried to allay concerns over the high cost of a novel cancer therapy approved by the FDA.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Disney is preparing budget cuts at its Disney/ABC Television Group that will include staff reductions.

Bank of New York's dominance in "repos" is fueling worries about a single bank handling such business.

The NYSE plans to prevent firms from issuing news releases for up to five minutes after closing time.

The Nasdaq surged to its third straight day of gains. The Dow edged up 27.06 points to 21892.43.

Microsoft and Amazon plan to allow their voice-enabled digital assistants to work together.

Apple is allowing Chinese customers to use mobile-payment system WeChat Pay for App Store purchases.

The EEOC has sued Estée Lauder, accusing it of violating federal law in how it awarded parental leave.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)