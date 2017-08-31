Tech Up Amid IPhone Anticipation -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid anticipation of Apple's Sept. 12 launch of a new version of its iPhone.

Gains for Apple supplier Skyworks helped the chip sector continue its bull run, with the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor index nearing its highest ever level and up more than 20% for the year to date.

The gains came despite a weak outlook from one chip maker. Semtech expects to report third-quarter revenue of $145 million to $153 million, shy of the average Wall Street target of $159.9 million.

Chip makers have benefited from the sense that consumers are about to upgrade their cell-phones en masse with new chip-heavy equipment from Samsung and Apple.

