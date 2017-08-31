Wells Raises Tally of Unauthorized Accounts by 67%

Wells Fargo said around 3.5 million customer accounts were 'potentially unauthorized' in its sales-practices scandal upon the completion of its review, up from the 2.1 million accounts previously announced.

Falling Soup Sales Hurt Campbell Shares

Campbell's push into more natural foods hasn't been able to offset declining sales trends in the packaged-foods industry. The company's revenue fell for an 11th consecutive quarter.

Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Product Launch At New Headquarters

The annual showcase will be the first at the $5 billion campus and the company is expected to unveil a new iPhone and two updated iPhone models.

TD Bank Joins Canadian Peers With Earnings Beat

Toronto-Dominion Bank is the latest Canadian bank to top earnings estimates in its most recent quarter.

Arizona Accuses Insys of Fraudulently Marketing Fentanyl Painkiller

Arizona's attorney general, Mark Brnovich, alleged in a suit filed early Thursday morning that Insys engaged in a fraudulent marketing scheme to boost sales of Subsys, a prescription mouth-spray formulation of fentanyl.

Georgia Power Wants to Continue Vogtle Nuclear Expansion

Georgia Power told state regulators it wants to continue the Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion in spite of sharply higher estimates of the cost to complete the project.

U.S. to Block Potential Russian Move Into American Energy

The Trump administration is worried that Russia state-owned oil giant Rosneft could gain control of critical U.S. energy assets owned by Venezuela's Citgo.

Expedia Names CFO Mark Okerstrom as New CEO

Online travel giant Expedia Inc. elevated Mark Okerstrom, its operations and finance chief, to replace former Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who this week accepted the top job at Uber Technologies Inc.

Disney/ABC TV to Reduce Staff

Walt Disney is preparing significant budget cuts at its Disney/ABC Television Group that will include staff reductions and restructurings, people familiar with the matter said.

New Uber CEO Says Company Could Go Public in 18 Months

Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said he would start on Tuesday and aim for an IPO in as soon as 2019, setting the stage for what would be one of the most highly anticipated market debuts in memory.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)