ADRs End Higher

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.79% to 145.36, the European index increased 0.94% to 135.06, the Asian index improved 0.61% to 169.13, the Latin American index edged up 0.27% to 247.71 and the emerging markets index increased 0.34% to 317.07.

BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP) was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

RBC estimates that commodities heavyweight BHP's oil-and-gas business could bring in $6.2 billion, but that a sale doesn't resolve issues with its mature assets. RBC downgraded the company's stock to underperform and lowered its price target 3.6% to GBP13.25. However, the company is raising the global cap on its bond-repurchasing program to $2.94 billion from $2.5 billion. ADRs in BHP rose 1.6% to $43.50.

ADRs in Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) fell 2.4% to $51.45 despite the company reporting revenue growth and margin expansion in its latest quarter. Analysts from Raymond James lowered its price target to $58 from $65 on near-term uncertainty around potential changes to cross-selling practices in transportation in the country.

August 31, 2017 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT)