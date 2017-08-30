WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 30

U.S. DELIVERS AIRSTRIKES TO BLOCK ISLAMIC STATE CONVOY

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. military carried out at least one airstrike to stop hundreds of Islamic State militants evacuated from the Lebanese-Syrian border from relocating to an extremist stronghold in Syria near the border with Iraq.

SOUTH KOREANS FEEL OVERLOOKED BY U.S. IN NORTH KOREA DEBATE

South Koreans have adopted a phrase, "Korea passing," to describe their feeling of being bypassed by the U.S. in the debate over how to best address the North Korean crisis.

NATO WILL SEND THREE OBSERVERS TO RUSSIAN MILITARY EXERCISE

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced it would send three observers to Russia's Zapad military exercise but said the invitation fell short of Moscow's international obligations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

PLANNED KURDISH REFERENDUM ON INDEPENDENCE UNSETTLES IRAQIS, U.S.

A referendum on Kurdistan's independence, set for Sept. 25, has Baghdad and Washington concerned over political consequences, and Arabs displaced in fight against Islamic State worried they won't be allowed to go home.

MOSCOW CONFIRMS RECEIVING EMAIL FROM TRUMP ORGANIZATION LAWYER

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that his office received an email from the Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen regarding a building project in Moscow but said Russian President Vladimir Putin had never been informed.

RUSSIA SAYS WAR GAMES ARE 'PURELY DEFENSIVE'

The Russian military on Tuesday dismissed Western concerns over a major war game in the Baltic Sea region, as the U.S. further beefed up its presence there.

NAFTA TALKS TARGET LOW MEXICAN WAGES

Mexico has reaped big trade benefits from Nafta, but wages for its millions of workers remain stubbornly low, something labor advocates and U.S. and Canadian officials hope to see redressed in renegotiating the 23-year-old pact.

EUROZONE ECONOMIC SENTIMENT HITS 10-YEAR HIGH

Economic sentiment in the eurozone reached its highest level in more than 10 years in August, led by rising confidence among industrial companies and in the services sector, the European Commission said.

(For continuously updated news from the Wall Street Journal, see WSJ.com at http://wsj.com.)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2017 17:35 ET (21:35 GMT)