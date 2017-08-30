On Our Radar

Harvey weakens to a tropical depression: U.S. Hurricane Center

News Reuters

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) talks catastrophic flooding in Texas and the outpouring of support to help survivors. video

Rescuers working 'fast and furiously' to help Harvey survivors: Rep. Weber

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) talks catastrophic flooding in Texas and the outpouring of support to help survivors.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Harvey, previously a tropical storm, has weakened into a depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Harvey is about 10 miles (15 km) southwest of Alexandria, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

More on this...

Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana, the NHC said, adding that the threat of heavy rains has ended in the Houston/Galveston area.

"However, catastrophic and life threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week," the NHC said. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments