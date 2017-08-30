Harvey weakens to a tropical depression: U.S. Hurricane Center

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Harvey, previously a tropical storm, has weakened into a depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Harvey is about 10 miles (15 km) southwest of Alexandria, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana, the NHC said, adding that the threat of heavy rains has ended in the Houston/Galveston area.

"However, catastrophic and life threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week," the NHC said. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)