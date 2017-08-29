Stocks Fall as North Korea Missile Test Rattles Investors
Stocks dropped while investors bought gold and government bonds after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time since 2009.
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Over Japan
North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday, the latest in a string of direct provocations that have destabilized the region and triggered global alarm.
South Korea Government to Increase Spending to Spur 2018 Growth
South Korea plans to boost government spending next year to fulfill left-leaning President Moon Jae-in's policy agenda, underpinned by an expected increase in tax revenue.
India Economy Likely Picked Up as Cash Returns
India's economic growth likely accelerated last quarter as the return of the cash that had been sucked out of Asia's third-largest economy reinvigorated demand.
U.S. Postpones Import Penalties on Canadian Lumber
The Trump administration said Monday it would delay for two months the imposition of penalties on imports of Canadian lumber, citing continuing bilateral negotiations over the nettlesome trade dispute.
Tropical Storm Harvey Leaves Congress With a Pair of Financial Challenges
Congress will face two unexpected financial challenges next month from Tropical Storm Harvey: further shoring up a heavily indebted federal flood insurance program and providing emergency aid for uninsured damage.
Tropical Storm Harvey Will Cost Tens of Billions of Dollars
Tropical Storm Harvey will take a financial toll on the nation's economy, but how much of one depends on the extent of flooding in the coming days.
Harvey's Widespread Destruction Tests U.S. Shale
Tropical Storm Harvey has shut a significant portion of the state's shale production, cutting off as much as 15% of U.S. oil supplies. Now, the big question is how quickly the sector can make a comeback.
Refiner Stocks Rise as Harvey Disrupts Fuel Production
Shares of companies that churn crude into fuel rallied, as Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Texas with punishing rains and raised investors' concerns about tight fuel supplies.
Harvey's Lessons for U.S. Energy
The hurricane's hitting the Gulf Coast of Texas highlights how the U.S. now relies on fewer refineries, run closer to their limits, to turn crude into fuel and get it to consumers.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 29, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)