Cantor Fitzgerald Stops Trading Venezuelan Bonds

Cantor Fitzgerald LP stopped trading Venezuelan debt Tuesday, days after the Treasury Department slapped financial sanctions on the country for undermining democracy.

Advisory Board Co. to Be Split and Sold

The Advisory Board will be split up and sold in a deal worth around $2.21 billion, with its health-care business going to UnitedHealth and its education unit to private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

For Banks, Harvey's Hit Shouldn't Prove Long-Lasting

Banks may take a short-term hit as Tropical Storm Harvey paralyzes parts of Texas, but analysts say that, as in previous storms, disruptions are likely to be modest and could even portend a longer-term pickup.

Mysterious Strangers Dog Controversial Insurer's Critics

Critics of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., which is being probed by regulators and pressured by investors, are being approached by purported overseas consultants who aren't always who they say they are.

Deutsche Bank Says Postbank CEO to Join Management Board

Deutsche Bank said that Frank Strauss, the head of its Postbank retail-banking business in Germany, will join the lender's management board this week, now that regulatory requirements have been met.

Harvey's Test: Businesses Struggle With Flawed Insurance as Floods Multiply

Hurricane will strain a National Flood Insurance Program out of step with needs of small businesses in era of extreme weather.

Will Harvey Soak Auto Insurers?

Home insurance doesn't cover floods, but auto insurers will have to pay up for all of those sunken cars in Houston.

New Texas Law Presents Another Burden for Harvey Victims

Many Texas homeowners and businesses with property damaged by Harvey are under the gun to file insurance claims before a new law favorable to private-sector insurers kicks in Friday.

Key Republican Pressures CFPB Chief Over Payday Rule

A top House Republican escalated pressure on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, accusing him of letting "personal political ambitions" influencing its rule-making on high-interest lending.

Trump Administration Plans Restrictions on Reverse Mortgages

The administration is planning to raise premiums and place tighter loan limits on some borrowers in a mortgage program that helps seniors supplement their incomes.

